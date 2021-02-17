Man charged with possessing explosive device, making threats sentenced in Amherst

AMHERST — An Amherst County man charged with threatening to bomb or burn a structure in a May 2020 family dispute was sentenced Wednesday to nine months in jail with much of that time served.

Gregory Todd Maddox, 52, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Amherst Circuit Court to the felony charge and another count of possessing methamphetamine. Judge Michael Garrett sentenced Maddox to 20 years with all but nine months suspended in accordance with a plea agreement.

Maddox also faces a felony count of manufacturing and possessing an explosive device in Lynchburg. He is scheduled for trial March 31 in Lynchburg Circuit Court.

Amherst Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Clint Carwile said evidence would show if the case proceeded to trial on May 25 the defendant drove by a home brandishing a crossbow and what appeared to be a pipe bomb. Maddox reportedly told several individuals he would turn them into "hamburger meat," Carwile said.

In a fit of rage, Maddox threatened the individuals in what was a "very bad domestic dispute," Carwile said. The incident led to Maddox fleeing in a Toyota pickup truck from an Amherst County Sheriff's deputy and he was eventually pulled over in Lynchburg, authorities have said.