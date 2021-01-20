Man convicted in fatal James Crossing shooting sentenced to four years

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We shouldn’t alter the jury’s verdict unless there was something the jury did not know when they made their decision,” Sanzone, who called last year’s trial fair, said during the hearing.

Wednesday’s sentencing hearing, which marked the end of a legal saga more than 2 years old, was delayed by the pandemic. Dabney appeared at the hearing via video conference from the nearby Lynchburg Adult Detention Center. He did not speak during the approximately 30-minute hearing.

During last year’s trial, witnesses testified Friar had struck up a friendship with Dabney and his siblings and was a frequent visitor to their James Crossing apartment. Prosecutors alleged Friar traveled to the apartment complex on the night of his death to purchase marijuana.

According to Dabney and his sister Aaliyah Dabney, Friar grew aggressive and refused to leave the apartment after being asked to leave. Dabney, who was 18 at the time of the shooting, testified he acted in self-defense after the argument with Friar escalated into a physical fight.

A medical examiner testified Friar sustained two gunshot wounds, including a fatal wound to his back. Scorch marks on Friar’s sweatshirt and body indicated the gun was pressed up against him during the shooting, according to an autopsy.