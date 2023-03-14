BEDFORD — A man pleaded guilty Tuesday in Bedford Circuit Court to eight felony sex-related charges involving children.

Andrew Scott Donahue, 31, was arrested in August after an investigation into a report of sexual assault, the Bedford Police Department said at the time.

In a statement around the time of the arrest, Bedford County administrators confirmed Donahue was a volunteer coach with Bedford County Parks and Recreation. The department’s director sent Donahue a certified letter notifying him of his termination from the coaching position, according to the statement.

“All volunteer coaches with Bedford County Parks and Recreation must undergo a criminal background check,” the statement said. “Returning coaches are subject to rescreening randomly or a minimum of every other year. Donahue’s most recent multi-state, criminal background check revealed no concerns when received on Aug. 5, 2022.

“According to the Bedford Police Department, there is no indication at this time that the alleged incidents took place during any county-sponsored events,” the statement said.

Donahue wept in court Tuesday while pleading guilty to seven counts of forcible sodomy and one count of sexual penetration with an object.

Bedford County Commonwealth Attorney Wes Nance said the sexual abuse took place in the town of Bedford from April 2021 through August 2022. The victims were under age 10, Nance said.

During the town police investigation, Donahue made incriminating statements that led to a detailed admission of the sexual abuse.

Matthew Pack, Donahue's attorney, said his client accepts responsibility and has issues that are "troubling."

Pack said the defense requests a psychosexual evaluation prior to sentencing, which is set for 1:30 p.m. July 5.