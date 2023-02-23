RUSTBURG — A jury on Thursday found a Lexington, North Carolina man guilty of second-degree murder and a firearms charge in connection with the July 2022 shooting death of a Rustburg man on the side of a Campbell County road.

The jury's verdict came after two hours of deliberation at the end of a two-day trial. A sentencing date has not yet been set.

Michael Anthony Cerillo, 53, pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Campbell Circuit Court to first-degree murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony in the July 5 shooting of Robert William Staton.

Cerillo testified he defended himself when he shot Staton, 33, whom he referred to as “Big Rob,” during a confrontation over stolen marijuana at the entrance of the parking lot of First St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church on U.S. 501.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office responded just before 1 p.m. that day to the scene, about three miles south of the Rustburg courthouse where Cerillo’s trial was held, and found Staton lying on the ground by his vehicle from a gunshot wound.

Campbell Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Harrison said Cerillo was motivated by retribution when marijuana the defendant later testified was valued at $10,000 came up missing.

Cerillo wanted payback when Steve Alan Hendricks Jr., a partner in transporting the weed to Campbell County, pointed to Staton as a potential source of the theft, Harrison said.

“And he wasn’t about to take it lying down,” Harrison said.

Cerillo, who is from Campbell County, shipped the marijuana to Hendricks by mail as part of a drug enterprise and wanted answers when he found a portion of a package wasn’t there, Harrison said. The defendant told Hendricks to bring a gun and drove the two to find Staton, giving chase when the victim’s vehicle was spotted, Harrison said.

After getting Staton to pull over on U.S. 501 at the church, Cerillo accused him of taking the weed and Staton denied doing so, Harrison said.

Cerillo shot Staton in the head, drove Hendricks back to his home and left for North Carolina; the gun and the defendant’s cellphone were never recovered, according to Harrison.

“Robert Staton never laid a hand on him, never had a chance to,” Harrison said.

Harrison told jurors Cerillo “maliciously and with premeditation” murdered Staton. The stolen marijuana was never found and Cerillo’s truck was found in a desolate spot miles from his North Carolina home with the license plates removed, Harrison said.

Matthew Pack, Cerillo’s defense attorney, described the case as resembling an episode of "Breaking Bad," a popular television show about a high school teacher-turned-meth kingpin, and said the case had a lot of “shenanigans” going on that led to the confrontation on the roadway.

“Unfortunately, this isn’t fictional; this is reality, and a man lost his life,” Pack said.

Staton was driving with a high level of meth intoxication that day, Pack said. Cerillo told him to step back and, when Staton came forward aggressively, Cerillo shot him in self-defense, Pack said.

Cerillo took the gun for protection because Staton was a meth addict prone to “tweaking,” Pack said, adding his client’s biggest problem was getting involved with Hendricks, also a constant meth user. If Cerillo didn’t have the gun he probably would have been the victim, Pack said. He argued the killing was not premeditated or done with malice.

Several witnesses testified to seeing the vehicle chase, and video from the driver of a Lynchburg-based furniture store who passed the scene led investigators to tracking down Cerillo’s truck. Hendricks, who currently is in custody awaiting trial in Campbell County on unrelated charges of attempted arson and possession of meth, testified to watching Cerillo shoot Staton.

Cerillo was “very angry” over the missing marijuana and Staton was aggressive in denying it, Hendricks testified.

Harrison played an excerpt of a phone call Cerillo made while in custody at the Amherst Adult Detention Center on July 13, in which he said he shot Staton. During the call, Cerillo said he believed Staton and Hendricks were plotting against him in stealing the weed.

Hendricks testified he didn’t take the marijuana and still doesn’t know where it went.

L.T. Guthrie, a Campbell County sheriff’s investigator, testified he was present when a search warrant was executed at Cerillo’s home in North Carolina. A shell casing was found on the scene and Guthrie located clothes matching those Cerillo was seen wearing in video footage during the search, according to investigators’ testimony.

Amy Tharp, a medical examiner who performed the autopsy, said the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head. Staton was shot in the right lower lip, breaking a bone in his neck, and the bullet exited the left back of his neck while other scrapes and bruises to Staton’s head came from a sudden fall, Tharp testified.

After Harrison called a dozen witnesses and rested the commonwealth’s case Wednesday, Pack called a woman involved in a long-term relationship with Hendricks to testify.

She said the weekend before the shooting she observed at at one point Hendricks did not have any marijuana and then later possessed some weed without leaving the property.

Cerillo was the only other defense witness to testify. He said he had an arrangement dating back to March 2022 to deliver four pounds of marijuana every two weeks to Hendricks' home in Campbell County.

He had money invested in the missing drugs and wanted to talk with Staton about it with no intent of shooting him dead, according to his testimony.

Cerillo said Staton, who according to the autopsy report weighed 344 pounds, was a "big bully" who scared him.

"Big Rob is a big man. And most of the time he's under influence of methamphetamine, so you don't know how he's going to be," Cerillo testified. "I don't want any confrontations with this guy. He's twice my size."

Cerillo said he suspected Hendricks and Staton conspired to rob him. He testified Staton charged at him "like a bull" and he was scared to death.

"He was very hostile," Cerillo said. "He looks like a man possessed."

Cerillo said he was trying to shoot Staton in the arm and an investigator told Cerillo he missed by five inches.

When Harrison asked if the shooting was intentional, Cerillo said, "I can't believe it even hit him, to tell the truth."

During Harrison's cross-examination, Cerillo said he fled the scene because he wanted to get his affairs in order before he turned himself in.

"I knew this was going to come back on me," he said.

Cerillo testified he was non-confrontational with Staton and "he ended up making that happen," referring to the shooting death.

"I'm not a violent person," he said.

Harrison heavily questioned Cerillo on that claim, asking if he didn't consider a previous domestic assault on a spouse 30 years ago as a form of violence.

Pack objected at one point during Harrison's questioning, arguing aspects of it invaded the defendant's right to remain silent. Judge John T. Cook overruled the objection, stating he didn't see where Cerillo's rights were violated.

Harrison said Cerillo’s version of events factually make no sense and are “completely absurd.” Cerillo armed himself, hunted Staton down, ambushed him and killed him in an intentional act, Harrison told jurors.

“This is anger, this is hatred, this is revenge,” Harrison said. “The evidence is clear: This was no accident. He knew it was murder.”

Harrison said the autopsy report of the fatal bullet’s trajectory contradict Cerillo’s story.

Pack said the evidence is “very confusing” in parts but a key factor is where Staton’s body was lying, which he argued shows he was coming toward Cerillo, who he added would have fired the gun multiple times if he meant to kill.

“One shot, just by natural reasoning, is a shot in either self-defense or reasonable provocation," Pack said.