Man found guilty in Campbell County of sex crimes against child

RUSTBURG — A Lynchburg man was found guilty Wednesday of committing multiple sexual battery crimes against a child last year.

Roger Edward Blankenship, 56, was arrested in March on three counts each of aggravated sexual battery against a child younger than 13, forcible sodomy of a child younger than 13 and taking indecent liberties with a child. The victim in question was 9 on the offense dates listed for most of the charges.

He was found guilty of all but one of the sodomy charges after a Wednesday bench trial in Campbell Circuit Court and will likely face a mandatory life sentence.

His charges and evidence in the case indicated the assaults in question happened from spring 2019 up until December of last year, when Blankenship was shot outside his residence near Rustburg and went to the hospital. Details of the shooting were not revealed in court.

When confronted by investigators this past February, Blankenship first hung his head and denied any wrongdoing, according to Brian Dudley, who interviewed both Blankenship and the victim for the Campbell County Sheriff's Office.