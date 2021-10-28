Man found guilty of first-degree murder in Altavista

Testifying through sobs, Landreth said he then saw Dunbar come down the hill from a barn on the property, where prosecutors said Dunbar had been hiding out while waiting for Tench, switching out one rifle for another before pushing Tench back to the ground and shooting him in the back of the head.

In shock and fearing for his life, Landreth said, he did more drugs and saw Dunbar going in and out of the residence, at one point getting cleaner. Other evidence presented at trial indicated Tench's body had temporarily been put in a horse trough behind the residence.

Landreth went to his father's house in Pittsylvania County later that night and called 911, he testified. Prosecutors said that when law enforcement first spoke to Dunbar at the Riverbend Road house, he denied even seeing Tench that day. After further interviews, he admitted to pointing a rifle at Tench but claimed it went off inadvertently, and also admitting to disposing of Tench's body in the pond.

Dunbar's attorney, Scott De Bruin, acknowledged his client shot Tench the first time but insisted it wasn't intentional and asked the jury to find him guilty of involuntary manslaughter, a downgraded charge.