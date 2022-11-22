Man found guilty of involuntary manslaughter, DUI in Bedford County wreck

BEDFORD — A Roanoke County man pleaded guilty Tuesday to involuntary manslaughter, driving under the influence and maiming causing serious injury in connection with a May 2021 crash in Bedford County that killed a woman.

Jonathan David Larsen, 30, entered the pleas in Bedford Circuit Court on Tuesday. A second count of maiming was dropped in accordance with a plea agreement.

Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Lawrence Steele said the May 22, 2021, wreck on U.S. 221 in Bedford County involved a Chevy Tahoe driven by Larsen, which crossed the highway's center line and struck another vehicle. A couple, Paul and Janet Seal, and their grandchild were in the other vehicle, Steele said.

Janet Seal had very significant injuries on scene and was pronounced dead on arrival at a local hospital, Steele said. The cause of death was blunt force trauma to the chest, he said.

Paul Seal had significant cuts to the scalp and suffered a fractured hip, Steele said.

The grandchild suffered a large laceration to the scalp, other head injuries and fractures, Steele said at a previous bond hearing.

The vehicle Larsen drove was registered to a local church, Steele said. An unopened bottle of liquor and a device for smoking marijuana was found in the truck, Steele said.

When questioned by law enforcement Larsen said he previously had played all day at a charity golf tournament and admitted to having consumed alcohol earlier, Steele said.

Larsen's blood was tested and indicated "very recent usage" of marijuana, Steele said.

His blood alcohol content was .12, over the legal limit, according to Steele.

Matthew Pack, Larsen's attorney, said his client accepts responsibility but the defense feels facts of the case don't rise to the level of aggravated manslaughter, which the prosecution amended Tuesday to involuntary.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. March 21 in Bedford Circuit Court. Larsen remains released on bond while awaiting sentencing.