Man guilty of having 'hoax' explosive device during police search of Concord residence

RUSTBURG — A Concord man pleaded guilty Wednesday to having a "hoax" explosive device as law enforcement searched a residence in Campbell County in late January.

Benjamin Saunders

Benjamin Saunders 

Benjamin Saunders, 36, also pleaded guilty Wednesday in Campbell Circuit Court to possessing ammunition as a nonviolent felon. 

Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Mitch Hanson said on or about Jan. 31 the Central Virginia Drug and Gang Task Force and Campbell County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant in the 7700 block of Village Highway in Concord where a quantity of various ammunition was found.

Also located during the search were two black devices with a fuse sticking out that "initially looked like explosive devices," Hanson said.

Saunders was interviewed and read his rights by law enforcement at the scene and said he was aware of the ammunition that belonged to another individual in the home, Hanson said. Saunders also spoke to officers on the items found resembling an explosive device. 

"He claims they were fireworks he manually wrapped in electric tape," Hanson said.

According to the indictment read in court, Saunders constructed a "hoax explosive device" to make it appear as a bomb.  

Judge John T. Cook found Saunders guilty of both felonies and ordered a presentence report. A sentencing date is expected to be set in September.

