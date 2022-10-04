Man in custody after 'significant' wounding in Lynchburg

A man is in custody after another man suffered "significant stab wounds" Monday evening in Lynchburg, police said.

Officers responded at 6:28 p.m. Monday to 1009 Jefferson Street for a report of a stabbing and found a man wounded inside the apartment building there, the Lynchburg Police Department said in a news release.

Police began rendering aid, and the man was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital, where he is in critical condition, LPD said.

Another man at the same location was arrested without incident.

"He remains in police custody at this time and charges are pending further investigation. It is believed that the two men involved are known to each other and there is no ongoing threat to the community," LPD said.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective Dubie at (434) 455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.