Man indicted in connection with attack on real estate agent during Bedford County open house

A Bedford grand jury returned indictments on Friday for a Roanoke man on charges from what law enforcement said was an attack on a real estate agent during an open house.

Dustin Robert Holdren, 34, is charged with attempted rape, robbery and aggravated malicious wounding from the June 20 incident.

Officials have said a Realtor with Keller Williams Lynchburg was holding the open house in the Mariners Landing subdivision near Smith Mountain Lake that day when Holdren assaulted her.

The woman suffered 10 to 12 severe head injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment, law enforcement said.

Holdren is held at the Bedford County Adult Detention Center without bond. He's scheduled for a March 23 jury trial, though jury trials locally have not yet been greenlit to proceed during the coronavirus pandemic.

