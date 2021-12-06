Man indicted in death of James Crossing maintenance worker

A Lynchburg grand jury has indicted a city man on multiple charges from a shooting at the James Crossing apartments in April that left a maintenance worker dead.
Ja’Quain Quintez Miller, 26, is charged with murder, using a firearm in a felony, possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, possessing cocaine with intent to distribute and possessing a gun alongside drugs.
Police responding to the area April 20 found 47-year-old Scottie Jerome Humbles lying in the apartment complex’s parking lot with several gunshot wounds to the face, officers have said in testimony.
After hearing from witnesses, they found Miller naked in a forest nearby, seeming agitated and speaking strangely as if he was on drugs, according to testimony. After his arrest, Miller refused to speak with law enforcement and investigators took evidence samples from his hands to test for gunshot residue.
Miller’s ID was found in a pair of sweatpants in a building, bearing the same logo as a fanny pack containing ammunition that matched a gun in a dumpster nearby, police said at a prior hearing.
The two drug charges against Miller are new, and the jury also handed up two separate indictments from what witnesses said was a fight with jail officers.
Miller is scheduled for an April 5 jury trial on the underlying charges and an April 26 jury trial on the jailhouse charges. He’s held without bond in the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center.