Man linked to MS-13 sentenced for role after Lynchburg teen's slaying

Nance said investigators confirmed there was evidence Hernandez was being pressured because he hadn’t taken part in violence on MS-13’s behalf. Around the time of Wood’s killing, Hernandez said he was trying to quietly slip away from the gang, since members had left the area.

He insisted he wouldn’t have picked up the two men if he knew there was a killing involved, especially a killing of someone not involved in the gang.

While in jail, Hernandez said he’s dedicated himself to God and distanced himself from the gang. He said he didn’t feel in league with its members, being from Mexico while most MS-13 members hail from El Salvador, and having no family members affiliated with the gang.

“I’m not a killer; I’m not like them,” he said through a translator. “I have different feelings. I’m sorry.”

He apologized directly to Wood’s mother, Marjorie Stagno, who was present to testify.

She had asked Bedford County Circuit Judge James Updike to impose on Hernandez the maximum punishment allowed by law. Despite having cooperated with law enforcement and having served jail time since September 2018, Stagno said Hernandez still was part of the gang that orchestrated the “gruesome” murder of her son and was friends with its members.