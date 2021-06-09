Man pleads guilty to robbing Moore's Country Store in Lynchburg, other places

A Danville man has pleaded guilty in federal court to a rash of robberies in Virginia and North Carolina, including one at a Moore’s Country Store in Lynchburg.
Larry Wayne Inge, 40, pleaded on May 19 to six counts of interference with commerce by robbery in Virginia and 13 counts in North Carolina, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Virginia.
Between December 2019 and January 2020, Inge robbed 19 stores between Lynchburg and Chapel Hill, North Carolina, while insinuating he was armed with a gun, court documents state. He’d often have a hand concealed in a jacket or pocket while seeming to point something at cashiers underneath the garment, though denied ever using or having a gun in law enforcement interviews. One incident describes him “making the shape of a firearm” with his hand.
Among the six Virginia robberies was one at Moore’s Country Store on Boonsboro Road at about 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 29, 2019, according to court documents. It’s the only incident where the amount taken isn’t specified in court documents — the remainder of the robberies amount to $23,752.83.
Inge was arrested the evening of Jan. 30, 2020 for shoplifting in a Walmart in Reidsville, North Carolina, the statement of facts reads. Officers reviewed security footage of him and matched him up with a robbery at a nearby Food Lion just before his arrest at Walmart. They connected him to the other robberies based on his “modus operandi as well as the almost identical clothing he wore for each of the robberies.”
Inge’s plea agreement doesn’t indicate what his sentence would be. It includes the requirement that he pay restitution but doesn’t specify the dollar amount of restitution owed.
Before sentencing, Inge will be subject to a presentence investigation and report based on the crimes and his history. Online court records don’t list a date for when that sentencing will occur.
Inge is being held in the Western Virginia Regional Jail.