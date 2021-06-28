Man pleads guilty to setting off firecracker, sparking violence at Fifth & Federal

A Lynchburg man pleaded guilty Monday to setting off a firework outside Fifth & Federal Station in the midst of a protest last year, setting off a frenzy that led to hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of property damage, injuries to police and dozens of arrests.
Edwin Kyle Demerly, 25, was convicted in Lynchburg Circuit Court of felony inciting of a riot from the May 31 incident, which occurred after a peaceful daytime Black Lives Matter protest, according to evidence in the case.
Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney Bethany Harrison said protestors had focused on the restaurant because of social media posts the owner had made. Many decried their racial nature and the owner has since apologized for them.
Tensions grew high as the night wore on, witnesses have said, and about a dozen men with guns — many of whom were or are members of local militias — stationed themselves in and on top of the building.
Between 10:30 and 11 p.m., Harrison said, there was a loud pop that “initiated all this destruction”: people pelting the restaurant and next door Adams Motor Company building with rocks and bricks, with others immediately running from the scene thinking it was a gunshot.
She said officers on scene heard a crash of a window shattering soon after the popping noise, then yet another popping noise that could’ve been fireworks or a gun.
One officer with the Lynchburg Police Department was seriously injured that night, Harrison has said, and at least one police vehicle left the scene with bullet holes.
Security camera footage from that night shows a figure lighting something and throwing it under an SUV parked outside the restaurant, Harrison said, and investigation and analysis led police to Demerly as the suspect.
Demerly said over the phone to investigators that he “threw a little [M-80] firecracker” but wasn’t trying to damage the vehicle, according to Harrison. He told police he was trying to get the crowd started and was tired of people standing around.
“’I’m just a very stand-out activist,’” Harrison quoted Demerly as saying.
Addressing the court, Demerly said Monday that evidence against him was too substantial to fight his charge and apologized for the damage caused. He mentioned aggravation by the militia members there and aggression against minority groups.
Demerly’s bond was revoked in April for picking up a new, unrelated charge of malicious wounding of a family member. He’s being held at the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center and is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 1.
The crime he pleaded guilty to carries a sentence of anywhere from one to 10 years in prison.