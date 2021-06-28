Man pleads guilty to setting off firecracker, sparking violence at Fifth & Federal

A Lynchburg man pleaded guilty Monday to setting off a firework outside Fifth & Federal Station in the midst of a protest last year, setting off a frenzy that led to hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of property damage, injuries to police and dozens of arrests.

Edwin Kyle Demerly, 25, was convicted in Lynchburg Circuit Court of felony inciting of a riot from the May 31 incident, which occurred after a peaceful daytime Black Lives Matter protest, according to evidence in the case.

Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney Bethany Harrison said protestors had focused on the restaurant because of social media posts the owner had made. Many decried their racial nature and the owner has since apologized for them.

Tensions grew high as the night wore on, witnesses have said, and about a dozen men with guns — many of whom were or are members of local militias — stationed themselves in and on top of the building.

Between 10:30 and 11 p.m., Harrison said, there was a loud pop that “initiated all this destruction”: people pelting the restaurant and next door Adams Motor Company building with rocks and bricks, with others immediately running from the scene thinking it was a gunshot.