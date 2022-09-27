Man sentenced for Amherst County fatal DWI crash

A judge on Tuesday sentenced a Washington, D.C. man to a year and a half behind bars for a wreck last year in Amherst County that left his sister dead and another man injured.

Larry Fitch, 66, pleaded no contest Tuesday in Amherst County Circuit Court to one count each of involuntary manslaughter and driving while intoxicated.

Around 12:04 p.m. on Oct. 29, 2021, Fitch was driving a 2004 Honda Odyssey west on North Coolwell Road in Amherst County with his sister, 62-year-old Charlene V. Fitch, a passenger, according to Virginia State Police.

Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Adam Stanley read evidence in court Tuesday as part of a plea agreement, stating Larry Fitch's minivan traveled through a stop sign at U.S. 29 Business and was hit on the passenger side by a box truck traveling south that could not avoid the vehicle.

Charlene Fitch died at the scene and Larry Fitch was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital with serious injuries, according to a report from state police. The driver of the box truck was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital for injuries, state police said previously.

According to Stanley, first responders from both the police and fire department smelled alcohol on Larry Fitch at the scene. Stanley said Fitch told officers on the scene that he was drinking the night before and only had one beer earlier that morning.

Stanley said Fitch did not pass an alphabet test administered by officers, and his blood was drawn at the hospital, showing a blood alcohol content of .19.

Stanley said the commonwealth "agonized" over the case trying to determine the correct course of action, recognizing Fitch was a threat to society but also understanding the fact that he "knows he has to handle the burden of his actions of killing his sister."

Judge Michael Garrett similarly called it a "unusual situation," adding he must take community interest into account since Fitch was a threat to other drivers.

Fitch's attorney, Gregory Waddle, argued Stanley was "accurate" in his detail of what his client must deal with. Waddle argued due to his client's age and health he should receive a lesser sentence, also noting the familial nature of the case.

In total, Fitch was sentenced to one year and six months on the involuntary manslaughter charge, which carries a one-year minimum. He will serve no jail time on the DWI charge, instead facing a $250 fine.

Additionally, Fitch will have his driver's license revoked indefinitely.