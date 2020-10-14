Man sentenced for rash of Lynchburg burglaries, car chase

A man convicted of several burglaries from parked cars and leading police on an ensuing chase that put several schools on lockdown will serve just under five years in prison.

Clifton Lamont Irving, 45, of Arrington, pleaded guilty last month to 13 charges tracing back to last August and September, when prosecutors said he broke into cars and homes around Lynchburg to steal various items.

Having developed Irving as a suspect and identified his vehicle, police spotted him on Sept. 25 and started to chase him, according to evidence in the case and a news release from law enforcement at the time.

He fled into Bedford County and was eventually caught and arrested after a foot chase. Several schools were briefly put on lockdown during the pursuit.

At Irving's sentencing hearing Wednesday in Lynchburg Circuit Court, those 13 convictions were combined with three new charges brought against him in January of this year.

Those three new charges — petit larceny, misdemeanor destruction of property and felony destruction of property — trace back to the same period last year, before Irving’s chase and arrest.