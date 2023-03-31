A Meherrin man was sentenced Thursday to 8 years and five months in prison after he was convicted of attempted murder and charges connected to coming onto the grounds of Appomattox County High School with a gun in a vehicle last March.

Mitariq Green, 21, pleaded guilty Jan. 26 in Appomattox Circuit Court to one count each of attempted murder, possessing a firearm as a violent felon, possessing a gun on school property and carrying a concealed weapon.

Appomattox Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Kia Scott said if the case had gone to trial, evidence would show on March 28, 2022, a guidance counselor at the high school contacted a school resource officer after a juvenile student relayed to her the student was being threatened. The juvenile reported Olivia Rose Hurt, of Cartersville, threatened to shoot her and told the student in a phone chat she was on the way to the school, Scott said.

The SRO investigated the exchanges between the student and Hurt. The officer spotted a vehicle on school grounds and, along with another deputy, approached the car where Hurt was in the driver’s seat and Green was in the backseat, Scott said.

Green and Hurt wouldn’t follow officers’ orders to let the windows down, and then Hurt sped off and law enforcement followed in a chase that went into Prince Edward County with speeds from 85 to 115 miles per hour, Scott said.

The two were taken into custody after a crash, Scott said. A firearm and ammunition were recovered from the vehicle, she said.

The events unfolded because of a series of threatening text messages by Hurt involving two juvenile girls, Scott said. Hurt wrote to them, “You’re fit to die because I’m tired of your BS,” and threatened to kill them, Scott said.

Green was in on the text exchanges and wrote, “I’m ready to pop my [expletive] now,” Scott said.

Kevin Bailey, Green’s attorney, said at the Jan. 26 plea hearing his client was the least culpable of the two. A charge against Green of receiving a stolen firearm was dropped in accordance with the agreement.

Green is barred from all Appomattox County Public Schools property, is to have no contact with the juveniles involved and is on three years probation upon his release as conditions of a suspended portion of the 21-year sentence, Scott said.

Hurt pleaded guilty Feb. 2 to attempted murder, possessing a firearm on school property, eluding police and making a threat in writing, and one misdemeanor count each of reckless driving and carrying a concealed weapon, court records show. Hurt’s sentencing is set for May 25 in Appomattox Circuit Court.