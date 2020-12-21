Man sentenced to 2 years for stealing from Amherst County tornado victims

BEDFORD — A Ruckersville man convicted of stealing from an Amherst County family recovering from a tornado that hit their Elon home in April 2018 was sentenced Monday to two years in jail.

Joshua Hugh Woodward, 37, pleaded guilty Monday to one felony count of grand larceny before Bedford Circuit Judge James Updike.

He and co-defendant Stephen Brock Wells Jr., of Ruckersville, were arrested after an Elon resident noticed them putting grills, heaters, a television and other items onto a truck. The charges date to April 21, 2018, days after an EF3 tornado tore through Elon neighborhoods and destroyed a number of homes.

Amherst County Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Clint Carwile has said Wells was volunteering in the area prior to the theft. Carwile said Wells was remorseful, unlike Woodward. Wells received a sentence of seven days in jail in May.

At Woodward's arraignment hearing Monday, Carwile said Elon residents Gary and Leecy Fink, their neighbors and two Amherst County Sheriff's deputies would have testified if the case had gone to trial. The Finks put everything salvageable from their previously destroyed home and RV into a pile and a neighbor spotted the two co-defendants putting items onto a truck, Carwile said.