Man sentenced to 20 years in Campbell County child sex crimes case

RUSTBURG — Having been convicted late last year of eight sexual crimes against a child, a Lynchburg man was sentenced Thursday to 20 years in prison.
Roger Edward Blankenship, 57, was arrested last year after the victim in the case came forward to law enforcement; Blankenship has been held in the Campbell County Adult Detention Center since then.
After a bench trial in December, he was found guilty of charges of aggravated sexual battery against a child younger than 13, forcible sodomy of a child younger than 13 and taking indecent liberties with a child.
The victim, now 11, was 9 at the time of the offenses and testified Thursday to the effects of Blankenship’s abuse. She said she has problems trusting or even talking to men, is terrified when in a dark room and has gone through a lot of counseling.
Testimony in Blankenship’s hearings indicated the abuse had gone on for years.
Prosecutor Megan Shipman asked Judge John Cook to impose a sentence beyond 17 years in prison, which is what a pre-sentence report on Blankenship recommended.
James Angel, Blankenship’s attorney, pointed out to Cook his client has no criminal history and is 57 years old. When given the chance to speak, Blankenship asked not to be sentenced Thursday because of his health, at one point adding, “I know I ain’t got long left.”
Cook sentenced Blankenship to 20 years of active prison time followed by two years of supervised probation. He’ll have to be on good behavior for the rest of his life, register as a sex offender, and he was ordered not to have contact with the victim nor any unsupervised contact with any minor.