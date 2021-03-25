Man sentenced to 20 years in Campbell County child sex crimes case

RUSTBURG — Having been convicted late last year of eight sexual crimes against a child, a Lynchburg man was sentenced Thursday to 20 years in prison.

Roger Edward Blankenship, 57, was arrested last year after the victim in the case came forward to law enforcement; Blankenship has been held in the Campbell County Adult Detention Center since then.

After a bench trial in December, he was found guilty of charges of aggravated sexual battery against a child younger than 13, forcible sodomy of a child younger than 13 and taking indecent liberties with a child.

The victim, now 11, was 9 at the time of the offenses and testified Thursday to the effects of Blankenship’s abuse. She said she has problems trusting or even talking to men, is terrified when in a dark room and has gone through a lot of counseling.

Testimony in Blankenship’s hearings indicated the abuse had gone on for years.

Prosecutor Megan Shipman asked Judge John Cook to impose a sentence beyond 17 years in prison, which is what a pre-sentence report on Blankenship recommended.