Man sentenced to 55 years for Bedford County murder

BEDFORD — An Indiana man pleaded guilty Tuesday to aggravated murder and robbery in connection with the June 2020 stabbing death of a Moneta resident in Bedford County.

Dalton Wayne Holbrook, 25, was sentenced to serve 55 years in prison on the two charges. He was arrested after the slaying of John Albert Menna, 72, who was found dead in his home on the 6000 block of White House Road near Smith Mountain Lake.

Holbrook was found in Chattanooga, Tennessee, the week of the murder. A grand jury later indicted him on capital murder, punishable by a life sentence or the death penalty, but a change in state statute following his June 2020 arrest led Bedford County Commonwealth's Attorney Wes Nance to amend the charge Tuesday.

Holbrook initially pleaded not guilty to the two charges Tuesday in Bedford County Circuit Court, but after a few minutes of conferring with defense attorneys Aaron Houchens and Anthony Anderson decided to enter guilty pleas.

Nance said Menna was known to help others, including Holbrook, and the defendant was in Chattanooga with a methamphetamine issue when friends brought him to Virginia in late May 2020 to stay with Menna. Holbrook left and was homeless a few days before hitchhiking back to Menna's home, Nance said.

When Menna didn't show up for work, which was highly unusual, he was soon after found stabbed to death in his home, Nance said. Holbrook took Menna's wallet, cellphone, firearms, vehicle and other items of value and fled the scene, Nance said.

Bloodstains on his shoes and other forensic evidence linked Holbrook to the "heinous" crime, Nance said. Holbrook also used Menna's phone to call his mother in Indiana and made incriminating statements while in custody, which would have been used as evidence if the case went to trial, according to Nance.

Holbrook’s attorneys secured him appointment of a mental health expert, criminal investigator and mitigation specialist, who researches a defendant’s history and presents that evidence to the court.

Houchens said Holbrook had early and several medical problems, suffered abuse from male figures as a child and suffers from post-traumatic stress and an organic brain disorder. The defendant was pushed to drug use at age 12 because of his traumatic upbringing, Houchens said.

Nance said Menna's family observed the hearing virtually through Zoom and read an impact statement from Thomas Menna, the victim's son. He wrote he fears he might never recover from his father's life taken in "a cowardly, selfish and violent manner" and he deals with the living nightmare on a daily basis.

He wrote he is haunted that he wasn't there when his father was murdered. The death certificate stated John Menna died from "sharp force injuries to the head, neck and chest," according to the statement.

Thomas Menna wrote it is unfathomable his dad lost his life in such a horrible, senseless way, describing him as a wonderful father and family man, a true friend and neighbor to others.

"There is truly a void in this world without him," he wrote. "I miss him so much it makes me sick."

The statement added "there is and will be no forgiveness here."

Holbrook said before sentencing said he has "issues."

"We all have issues. No one is a saint. We all have past history," Holbrook said, adding of the victim: "He was no saint. Neither am I."

He said he is not going to apologize to the family, said he and Menna have a past that is "rocky" and there are things between the two he will take to the grave.

"I've got to live with myself. It is what it is," Holbrook said. "I did what I did because I thought I had to do it."

Judge James Updike Jr. sentenced Holbrook to 55 years on each charge and set them to run concurrently. He ordered 25 years' good behavior and five years' supervised probation upon Holbrook's release and ordered Holbrook have no contact or communication with Menna's family.

Holbrook will get credit for time served since his June 2020 arrest toward his sentence, according to the ruling.