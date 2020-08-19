Meet Deeks, Dyson and Ranger: Campbell County introduces new K-9 unit

RUSTBURG — Dyson is a 14-month-old bloodhound, and though he spent much of Wednesday morning leaning his head heavily into Campbell County Sheriff's Deputy Cameron Byrd's pant leg, proffering his droopy ears for scratches, he also proved he could pick someone out of a line-up based on scent alone.
Dyson is one of the newest members of the Campbell County Sheriff's Department, one of three K-9s in the new K-9 unit, the first time a program like this has been implemented in the county, according to Capt. Sam Green.
Green said the department had a narcotics dog on and off during his 16 years on the force, often going long stretches without one, but this is the first time the department will have a dedicated unit of its own. There has not been a K-9 in the department since 2017, Green said.
Joining Byrd and Dyson on the team are Deputy Marcus Schreiber and Ranger, a German shepherd; and Sgt. Robert Layne and Deeks, a Belgian Malinois.
Bringing a K-9 program to the department was one of Sheriff Whit Clark's goals during his campaign, and since January, when he was sworn in as sheriff he has been working to make it a reality.
“To have our own units out on the street, where we can utilize them quickly, is invaluable,” said Clark. "If one of our K-9s saves one life, then the program has paid for itself time and time over."
The K-9s will be used for tracking, evidence searches, narcotics detection and apprehension.
Byrd led Dyson in a demonstration at the front of the sheriff's department on Wednesday morning. Byrd walked a leashed Dyson around the patchy grass in front of the building to acclimate him, then presented him a scent article that took Dyson in a loping dash around the department, head low and ears dragging.
After sniffing at the three women in front of the building — one of whom he was scented to find — he selected the correct target, hopping up to place his paws on her legs.
Byrd, in a bulky vest and cap designating him as a part of the K-9 team, offered a gentle croon — "That's a good boy!" — that belied his tough exterior as he patted Dyson behind his ears.
Schreiber, who roughhoused playfully with Ranger, wrestling a toy from his mouth, said this is something he has always wanted to do — marrying his passion with law enforcement with a love for dogs.
He and Ranger are inseparable, and after spending all day together, Ranger comes home with him at night. Schreiber said it's like having another 5-year-old around the house.
He and Ranger have been together for about two months, but already it's a partnership that will likely last a lifetime.
“When he’s retired, I’m probably going to buy him from the sheriff’s office and keep him with me," Schreiber said. "I already consider him family; I wouldn’t consider it any other way.”
The program relied largely on community-driven funds, and Green said the department saw donations from businesses and private citizens totaling about $15,000.
While Dyson was donated at no cost by Find-M' Friends, a Florida-based nonprofit that helps train and place bloodhounds in agencies that have a need, Deeks was purchased from Shallow Creek Kennels in Pennsylvania. Shallow Creek Kennels sells the dogs for anywhere between $8,000 and $20,000 depending on the level of training they have.
Maj. Brandon Epperson said Ranger was purchased at a low cost from the Amherst County Sheriff's Department.
Clark said the K-9s not only will aid the fight against illegal narcotics in the county but will help locate elderly people or children when they go missing, situations that are often incredibly time-sensitive.
In the future, Green said the department hopes to continue expanding the program.
“I think we are unstoppable at this point, with what we have set up now,” Green said. “I’m anxious to see what these dogs can do for the county."
Campbell County Sheriff K-9 Unit 01
Campbell County Sheriff K-9 Unit 02
Campbell County Sheriff K-9 Unit 03
Campbell County Sheriff K-9 Unit 04
Campbell County Sheriff K-9 Unit 06
Campbell County Sheriff K-9 Unit 07
Campbell County Sheriff K-9 Unit 08
Campbell County Sheriff K-9 Unit 09
Campbell County Sheriff K-9 Unit 10
Campbell County Sheriff K-9 Unit 11
Campbell County Sheriff K-9 Unit 12
Campbell County Sheriff K-9 Unit 13
Campbell County Sheriff K-9 Unit 14
Campbell County Sheriff K-9 Unit 15
Campbell County Sheriff K-9 Unit 16
Campbell County Sheriff K-9 Unit 17
Campbell County Sheriff K-9 Unit 18
Campbell County Sheriff K-9 Unit 19
Campbell County Sheriff K-9 Unit 20
Campbell County Sheriff K-9 Unit 21
Campbell County Sheriff K-9 Unit 22
Campbell County Sheriff K-9 Unit 23
Campbell County Sheriff K-9 Unit 24
Campbell County Sheriff K-9 Unit 25
Campbell County Sheriff K-9 Unit 26
Campbell County Sheriff K-9 Unit 27
Campbell County Sheriff K-9 Unit 30
-- Hide gallery titles -- Newsadvance
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.