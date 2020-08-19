Meet Deeks, Dyson and Ranger: Campbell County introduces new K-9 unit

RUSTBURG — Dyson is a 14-month-old bloodhound, and though he spent much of Wednesday morning leaning his head heavily into Campbell County Sheriff's Deputy Cameron Byrd's pant leg, proffering his droopy ears for scratches, he also proved he could pick someone out of a line-up based on scent alone.

Dyson is one of the newest members of the Campbell County Sheriff's Department, one of three K-9s in the new K-9 unit, the first time a program like this has been implemented in the county, according to Capt. Sam Green.

Green said the department had a narcotics dog on and off during his 16 years on the force, often going long stretches without one, but this is the first time the department will have a dedicated unit of its own. There has not been a K-9 in the department since 2017, Green said.

Joining Byrd and Dyson on the team are Deputy Marcus Schreiber and Ranger, a German shepherd; and Sgt. Robert Layne and Deeks, a Belgian Malinois.

Bringing a K-9 program to the department was one of Sheriff Whit Clark's goals during his campaign, and since January, when he was sworn in as sheriff he has been working to make it a reality.