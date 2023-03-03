A Bedford County jury on Wednesday convicted a Moneta man on charges of object sexual penetration, strangulation and domestic assault and battery in connection with an April 2019 incident.

Steven John Lorent, 54, faces up to life in prison on the object sexual battery charge and a maximum of six years on the other two charges, a news release from the Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney Office said.

Bedford County Sheriff’s Office investigators responded to the 100 block of Little Creek Road in Moneta after a 911 call of a victim needing help.

A search warrant was executed at the residence, where signs of a physical struggle were found throughout the house. During the investigation, Lorent was arrested.

Lynchburg Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jessie Dumond was a substitute prosecutor for the jury trial in Bedford Circuit Court due to a case conflict with members of the Bedford County Commonwealth’s Attorney Office, according to the news release.

The victim received medical treatment at Roanoke Memorial Hospital and was found to have injuries consistent with sexual assault, strangulation and assault and battery, the release said.

[The victim reported being sexually assaulted by Lorent and bit the defendant in self-defense, which cause him to flee the residence, according to the prosecution.

Lorent had an injury to the nose consistent with being bitten and denied assaulting the victim, the release said.

A sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled in Bedford Circuit Court.