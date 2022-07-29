Moneta man sentenced to 13 years for sex-related offenses involving minor

BEDFORD — A Moneta man was sentenced Friday to 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to four felony charges in connection with an inappropriate sexual relationship with a minor.

William Clarke Newman, 52, was found guilty Friday in Bedford Circuit Court of two counts of aggravated sexual battery and two counts of producing child porn.

Bedford Chief Commonwealth's Attorney Chris Dolen said the case involves a victim, now an adult, who was a minor at the time of the offenses that took place over the course of years.

Dolen said the inappropriate sexual relationship occurred while Newman was under the influence of various drugs.

The abuse also involved photos, which led to the two child porn production charges, Dolen said. Two of the offenses are from 2009 and two are from 2012, according to court records.

Newman apologized before sentencing to everyone he has hurt.

Judge James Updike sentenced Newman to 30 years with all but 13 years suspended on the combined charges. He ordered Newman undergo sex offender evaluation, have no further contact with the victim and have no unsupervised contact with minors after his release.