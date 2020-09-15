Moneta woman found guilty of killing man in crash while on drugs

BEDFORD — A Moneta woman was convicted Tuesday of killing a man last year while driving under the influence of drugs.
Brandi Michelle Credille, 36, pleaded no contest to involuntary manslaughter, felony child neglect and misdemeanor driving under the influence in Bedford Circuit Court.
The pleas effectively serve as guilty pleas without admitting guilt. In exchange, Bedford Commonwealth’s Attorney Wes Nance consolidated two child neglect charges into one and downgraded the involuntary manslaughter charge from aggravated involuntary manslaughter, which bears a mandatory minimum sentence of one year.
Credille was driving north on Moneta Road in the late morning of Aug. 8, 2019 near the Moneta Post Office when she swerved across the center lane, Nance said.
Witnesses said she swerved all the way into the opposite lane’s shoulder before hitting William Lee Keeney’s truck as he was headed southbound, toward the lake, Nance continued.
Court documents said Keeney was on his way home from the gym at the time.
Keeney’s truck flipped over the embankment, and he died of blunt force injuries to the torso at the scene of the crash, according to Nance.
Witnesses said Credille emerged from the crash in a daze and appeared to be not properly attentive to the two children — both under the age of 10 — in her vehicle, Nance said.
She gave inconsistent statements about her prescription drug use once she was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital, and a blood test showed she had a tranquilizer drug and a “high level” of oxycodone in her system, Nance said.
Nance said one empty bottle of oxycodone and one bottle with a pill and straw in it were found in her car.
Credille’s attorney, Linda Willis, called the crash a “tragic history” and added there’ll be more to say at her client’s sentencing. She added Credille had no prior criminal history.
Judge James Updike found Credille guilty of the three charges.
Keeney’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit in March that ended in a settlement agreement late last month. Credille and insurance companies that covered her at the time agreed to pay a total of $100,000 to Keeney's family members and their attorney.
Credille’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for Jan. 15. She remains out of jail on bond.
