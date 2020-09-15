Moneta woman found guilty of killing man in crash while on drugs

BEDFORD — A Moneta woman was convicted Tuesday of killing a man last year while driving under the influence of drugs.

Brandi Michelle Credille, 36, pleaded no contest to involuntary manslaughter, felony child neglect and misdemeanor driving under the influence in Bedford Circuit Court.

The pleas effectively serve as guilty pleas without admitting guilt. In exchange, Bedford Commonwealth’s Attorney Wes Nance consolidated two child neglect charges into one and downgraded the involuntary manslaughter charge from aggravated involuntary manslaughter, which bears a mandatory minimum sentence of one year.

Credille was driving north on Moneta Road in the late morning of Aug. 8, 2019 near the Moneta Post Office when she swerved across the center lane, Nance said.

Witnesses said she swerved all the way into the opposite lane’s shoulder before hitting William Lee Keeney’s truck as he was headed southbound, toward the lake, Nance continued.

Court documents said Keeney was on his way home from the gym at the time.

Keeney’s truck flipped over the embankment, and he died of blunt force injuries to the torso at the scene of the crash, according to Nance.