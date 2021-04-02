Moneta woman sentenced in fatal 2019 DUI crash

For years, Brandi Credille took her medicine only as prescribed, according to testimony, and Travis Credille said he had not noticed any signs that Brandi Credille was misusing her pain medications.

Brandi Credille and Willis said the drug abuse began around the time the Credilles' 15-year marriage ended during summer 2019, which plunged Brandi Credille into anxiety and depression that induced her to resort to drug abuse to cope.

Cook testified that around the time of her daughter’s dissolving marriage, she noticed a few instances when Brandi Credille's speech was slurred or she said “crazy” things during their daily phone conversations. Cook said she confronted her daughter about her suspicions a few times. However, Cook said, Credille sounded clear of mind the morning of the fatal crash.

Cook and Travis Credille both said Brandi Credille was always a devoted mother to the five children in her home. The children spent every other week between their parents after the couple split.

The two children who were in the vehicle when Brandi Credille crashed are recovering, Travis Credille said.

Willis added Credille has been receiving therapy, including counseling for anxiety, depression and PTSD related to the crash that killed Keeney.