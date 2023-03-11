An Amherst County man faces a possible charge of felony rape of a child after a March 5 arrest in Tacoma, Washington, the county sheriff's office announced March 10.

Jeremy Jackson, of Monroe, was wanted for a December 29, 2022 warrant of felony rape of a child, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Members of the Amherst County Sheriff's Office, USMS Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force, and the Virginia State Police Central Virginia Drug & Gang Task Force worked in collaboration with each other since January to locate Johnson, the release said.

The information collected during the investigation was forwarded to the United States Marshal Service Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force and an arrest was made without incident, the sheriff's office said.

-- Rodney Robinson Jr.