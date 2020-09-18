Monroe man's lawsuit against Amherst officers in 2017 shooting transferred to federal court

A lawsuit filed by a Monroe man convicted of shooting an Amherst County sheriff's deputy that alleges officers used excessive force in the September 2017 incident has been moved from Amherst Circuit Court to federal court.

The suit filed on behalf of Trevor Dawson Ewers, who was sentenced to 108 years in December after a jury found him guilty of two counts of attempted capital murder of a law enforcement officer, will be tried in U.S. District Court in the Western District of Virginia, according to a recent court order signed by Judge Norman Moon, who presides over federal court in Lynchburg.

Ewers, 25, also was found guilty in Amherst Circuit Court of using a firearm in the commission of a felony and a count of aggravated malicious wounding. A judge upheld the jury’s recommended 103-year sentence and imposed another five years from a firearm charge that was handled at a separate trial.

Ewers shot officer Jason Meador with a handgun during a September 2017 late-night traffic stop at the Monroe Post Office’s parking lot. An intoxicated Ewers stepped out of the vehicle and retrieved a gun from his pocket, immediately causing a struggle with Meador, who survived the incident with injury. Deputy Erin Karajankovich shot Ewers in the shoulder, according to evidence presented at the September 2019 trial.