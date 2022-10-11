Monroe woman charged in Bedford County shooting

A Monroe woman was arrested after a shooting Monday afternoon, authorities said.

Danelle Brown, 38, is jailed without bond on charges of aggravated malicious wounding and possession of a firearm in commission of a felony, according to the Bedford County Sheriff's Office.

At 2:44 p.m. Monday, Bedford County 911 dispatchers received a call that someone had been shot in the 11000 block of Lee Jackson Highway, which is in Big Island.

Authorities arrived on scene and found a man had been shot in the head. He was flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital.