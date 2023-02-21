Police on Tuesday released more information about four teenagers charged in connection with firearms incidents Saturday at River Ridge mall.

A 13-year-old boy was charged with brandishing a firearm and possession of a firearm by a person under the age of 18.

A 14-year-old boy was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, concealed weapon, and possession of a firearm by a person under the age of 18.

A 16-year-old boy was charged with concealed weapon and possession of a firearm by a person under the age of 18.

A 17-year-old boy was charged with possession of a stolen firearm, brandishing a firearm, concealed weapon, and possession of firearm by a person under the age of 18.

Police seized three handguns, two of which were stolen. Police also seized two Airsoft guns and said one resembled an AR-15 and the other resembled a handgun.

At 7:03 p.m., officers were dispatched to the mall at 3405 Candlers Mountain Road after a 911 caller reported a teenager brandished a firearm in the parking lot of HomeGoods, a news release from the police department said. LPD officers and mall security quickly responded to the area.

With the help of witnesses, officers located the suspects and took them into custody. No shots were fired and no injuries were reported, police have said.