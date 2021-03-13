More than 40 Lynchburg police officers have contracted COVID-19. Department officials are encouraging more cops to get vaccinated.

Tucker described the illness as the scariest moment of his entire life. He said at one point his oxygen levels dropped so low he did not know if he would survive.

“After having that experience, I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy,” he said.

Tucker said he was skeptical of the COVID-19 vaccine before falling sick. But after enduring a debilitating illness and after learning about the benefits of the vaccine, he has encouraged his fellow officers to get a shot.

As of last week, 49 LPD employees — or nearly a fourth of the department’s 212 total employees — have been vaccinated against COVID-19, according to Dungan.

Dungan said department officials are encouraging each employee to sign up for the vaccine. Police officers currently are eligible for the vaccine in Virginia. But inoculations are not mandatory and the decision to get a shot is a personal choice for officers.

Dungan noted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends COVID-19 patients wait at least 90 days after recovering from the illness before being vaccinated. She said the LPD saw a spike in positive cases in December, which could have contributed to the low number of vaccinations.