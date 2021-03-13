More than 40 Lynchburg police officers have contracted COVID-19. Department officials are encouraging more cops to get vaccinated.

Within a matter of days last December, the coronavirus swept through Lynchburg Detective Rob Miller’s family, infecting his wife, his daughter, his parents and himself.
In what felt like an instant, Miller was forced into isolation and the lengthiest sick leave of his 13-year tenure with the Lynchburg Police Department. He soon lost his sense of taste. Basic activities became painful chores.
“My back and my legs were so sore that it almost brought you to tears,” Miller, one of the department’s longest-serving active detectives, said in a recent interview. “But the worst thing was the general weakness. It just knocks the wind right out of you.”
Miller is among the 43 police department employees who have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began about one year ago, according to city police spokesperson Carrie Dungan.
This virus has put further strain on a department struggling with occasional staffing shortages. Miller, like others who contracted COVID-19, was out of work for two weeks as he recovered from the illness at home.
In addition to sickening dozens of employees, the virus also has sidelined large numbers of officers and civilian staffers by forcing them to quarantine. Dungan said there have been 133 separate instances of department employees having to quarantine at home because of a potential exposure to the virus.
“We have had several instances of employees who have had to quarantine multiple times,” Dungan said in an email. “Some of these employees were able to work from home during their time out of the office.”
By the time he returned to work, Miller said he was not yet back to full strength. He battled a lingering cough for weeks and dealt with bouts of fatigue and weakness. Still, after two weeks of isolation at home, he was eager to resume his job and to take the extra workload off his coworkers.
“In law enforcement, we can't just stop working,” Miller, who has been a police officer for a total of 33 years, said. “There are still victims out there and we’ve got to solve these cases.”
Miller’s illness ultimately was relatively mild. But some Lynchburg police officers have battled more serious COVID-19 infections.
Officer Joe Tucker became so sick after catching the virus last December, he was hospitalized. He later was released home with supplementary oxygen — a first for the relatively young and healthy officer.
“I'm in my 20s,” Tucker, who since has recovered, said earlier this year at a town hall discussion about the importance of COVID-19 vaccines. “I didn’t think I would need that or would ever need anything like that. But even when I got home I still had some complications. I would still get winded from walking; I would still have the coughs.”
Tucker described the illness as the scariest moment of his entire life. He said at one point his oxygen levels dropped so low he did not know if he would survive.
“After having that experience, I wouldn’t wish it on my worst enemy,” he said.
Tucker said he was skeptical of the COVID-19 vaccine before falling sick. But after enduring a debilitating illness and after learning about the benefits of the vaccine, he has encouraged his fellow officers to get a shot.
As of last week, 49 LPD employees — or nearly a fourth of the department’s 212 total employees — have been vaccinated against COVID-19, according to Dungan.
Dungan said department officials are encouraging each employee to sign up for the vaccine. Police officers currently are eligible for the vaccine in Virginia. But inoculations are not mandatory and the decision to get a shot is a personal choice for officers.
Dungan noted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends COVID-19 patients wait at least 90 days after recovering from the illness before being vaccinated. She said the LPD saw a spike in positive cases in December, which could have contributed to the low number of vaccinations.
Miller, who still is within that 90-day timeframe, said he intends to take the vaccine as soon as he can do it safely. He said he knows several people who work in the medical field who successfully have been vaccinated and he trusts their advice to get the shot.
“I will take it,” he said. “I think it's probably the right thing to do.”