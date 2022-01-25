More than two dozen dogs rescued from Bedford County home, sheriff's office says

A Goodview man faces 10 charges of animal neglect after authorities found more than two dozen dogs "in poor living conditions and malnourished," the Bedford County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.

Thomas Duggins, 71, was arrested at a residence in the 1500 block of Eagle View Drive. Authorities responded there Tuesday after receiving a Crime Stoppers tip about possible animal hoarding and cruelty, the sheriff's office said.

Animal Control deputies arrived and found about 26 dogs living in the poor conditions. Deputies served a search warrant to recover the animals and have them treated.

In addition to thanking the public for the tip, the sheriff's office credited the nonprofit Friends of Bedford County Animal Shelter and Riverside Veterinary Hospital with assisting in moving the animals to be housed and treated.

Anyone wishing to help with the animals' recovery can donate to the Friends of Bedford County Animal Shelter, the sheriff's office said.