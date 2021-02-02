Mother of slain Lynchburg woman urges suspects to come forward

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

At Tuesday's news conference, Police Chief Ryan Zuidema urged residents with any knowledge of Robinson’s death to speak with investigators or to share information anonymously with Crime Stoppers. He described the shooting as a “senseless act of violence” that will require community assistance to solve.

“This could have been you, a neighbor or one of your loved ones,” Zuidema said. “All Samantha was guilty of was driving down the road, nothing more, nothing less. This type of behavior is absolutely unacceptable in our community.”

Robinson’s death marked the first homicide of the year in Lynchburg. A vigil celebrating her life was held last week as police searched for leads in the case.

Zuidema said police are now working to determine if the shooting is related to a recent string of violent crimes in the same area Robinson was killed. In the past three months, police have responded to numerous shootings in the blocks that sit between 5th and 12th streets. Zuidema said police are also investigating any gang-related ties to the shooting.

Police are also seeking two teenagers believed to have witnessed the shooting, according to Zuidema. Both reside in Lynchburg but police have so far been unable to locate the two teens.