Motion seeks dismissal of lawsuit claiming Amherst officers used excessive force in 2017 shooting

At the sentencing, Carver said Ewers did not want to face additional jail time that night and tried to shoot his way out of the situation. Matthew Pack, Ewers' attorney, argued the shooting was unintentional and the officers overreacted. Ewers testified he didn't want to hurt anyone and described the incident as a "big misunderstanding."

The same month the jury convicted him, Ewers filed a lawsuit against the two officers, Amherst Sheriff E.W. Viar and Amherst County seeking $2 million in damages. The suit alleges Karajankovich used excessive force in order to "effect an arrest by unlawfully shooting" Ewers and "egregiously exceeded force necessary."

The suit alleges the officers engaged in misconduct and gross negligence, failed to properly notify dispatchers of Ewers’ wound in a timely manner and render first aid “after inflicting a life-threatening injury,” and claims Viar failed to properly train Meador and Karajankovich.

The suit alleges Ewers was "abruptly slammed" against a vehicle by Meador and incurred significant medical expenses after he was shot. The complaint also claims Ewers' constitutional rights were violated.