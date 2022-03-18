MS-13 gang member convicted of first-degree murder in teen's brutal slaying in Bedford County

BEDFORD — An MS-13 gang member was found guilty Friday of first-degree murder for his role in the brutal March 2017 slaying of a Lynchburg teen in Bedford County.

Cristian Jose Sanchez-Gomez, 28, was among a group of four gang members who traveled from Montgomery County, Maryland, to Lynchburg to take part in the abduction and planned killing of Raymond Wood, a 17-year-old who was abducted from his home, dragged into a car, choked unconscious and cut repeatedly with a large knife.

Wood’s mutilated body was found on Roaring Run Road off U.S. 221 in Bedford County. At a hearing Friday in Bedford County Circuit Court, Sanchez-Gomez pleaded no contest to the murder charge and one count of abduction, and pleaded guilty to one count of gang participation.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for July 5. He faces a maximum of life in prison and another 20 years but could receive a lesser punishment with sentencing guidelines noting he was cooperative in the investigation.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Wes Nance said Sanchez-Gomez has stated he had a “very passive and minor role” in Wood’s murder. Nance said Sanchez-Gomez provided “substantial assistance” to prosecutors and, if the case had gone to trial, evidence would have been presented from other gang members that he admitted to inflicting injuries on Wood, which the defendant likely would have contested at trial.

Wood was a small-time drug dealer seen by the gang as a rival who had disrespected MS-13 in his exchanges over transactions, which was motive for the abduction and slaying, Nance said. Sanchez-Gomez was present during the abduction, Nance said, and got out of the car on the Bedford County road where Wood was attacked with a knife provided by Josue Moises Coreas-Ventura, a co-defendant whom a jury recently found guilty of aggravated murder and other charges in Wood’s death.

At Coreas-Ventura’s trial in February, Sanchez-Gomez testified to observing Wood being choked unconscious by Coreas-Ventura during the drive to Bedford County.

Amy Tharp, a state medical examiner who conducted Wood’s autopsy, testified at that trial Wood’s cause of death was sharp force injuries to the neck, torso and right arm, and the victim had rapid blood loss.

Three other co-defendants — Kevin Josue Soto Bonilla, Lisandro Antonio Posada-Vasquez and Victor Arnoldo Rodas — also took part in the abduction and murder, according to prosecutors’ evidence. Bonilla received a life sentence in December 2019, Rodas is serving 55 years and Posada-Vasquez this week was sentenced to 75 years.

Investigator Jon Maddox previously testified Posada-Vasquez led to the discovery of the knife used to kill Wood, which was buried within a few miles of the crime scene. Sanchez-Gomez, a native of El Salvador, previously testified he came to the United States illegally in 2002 and later moved to Maryland.

Sanchez-Gomez and three others fled the scene on Roaring Run Road into the nearby woods when a passing motorist drove up, disrupting their plans, Nance said. The defendant escaped the area and was later tracked to Charlottesville, where he was arrested several months after the incident, Nance said.

Carter B. Garrett, one Sanchez-Gomez’s attorneys, said his client previously escaped the gang and was trafficked to Maryland, where he was incorporated into MS-13 against his will. Garrett said the pleas and accepting responsibility for his involvement are in Sanchez-Gomez’s best interests.

“When he found out at the apartment in Lynchburg that there was a murder to be conducted, he had to walk away or he remained a part of the conspiracy because he had knowledge at that point,” Garrett said after Friday’s hearing. “Going to trial was too much risk.”

Sanchez-Gomez previously testified he vomited during the attack on Wood, which Carter later said is backed up by DNA evidence at the scene. “…When they started on this horrific, awful butchering of this poor kid, our client was behind the car throwing up because he was so disgusted by the whole event,” Garrett said.

Nance said Sanchez-Gomez testified three times for the commonwealth and once in federal court in prosecuting co-defendants and conspirators in the gang. His murder charge was amended Friday from a previous count of capital murder, and a robbery charge against him was dropped.

With Sanchez-Gomez’s pleas Friday, only his sentencing and that of Coreas-Ventura, which is planned this fall, remain in the prosecution of Wood’s killers.

“It’s a great relief to the family,” Nance said. “This has been a long, difficult process for them.”

He said as the five-year anniversary of Wood’s death nears, he reflects on the hard work among a wide range of law enforcement agencies along the East Coast to prosecute and convict those responsible. Bedford law enforcement and prosecutors also assisted other jurisdictions in Maryland and New York of other gang members who had a role in Wood’s murder who never set foot in Virginia.

“We would have not gotten here without the support of Raymond Wood’s family and numerous agencies from across the state, federal agencies and even local agencies from other states,” Nance said. “I’m proud of what our law enforcement agencies have accomplished and to play some small role in bringing these individuals to justice.”

