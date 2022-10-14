Murder case dropped after suspect's death

Lynchburg's top prosecutor said Friday her office will no longer pursue a second-degree murder case due to the death of the defendant.

Keri Leon Sharpe, 34, died Tuesday morning in Bedford County. Lynchburg Commonwealth's Attorney Bethany Harrison said she did not know the cause of death.

Just after 5 p.m. March 6, Lynchburg police responded to reports of a shooting in the 1100 block of 15th Street. Police found Jared Jacob Davis, 47, with gunshot wounds to his head and torso. Police have said Davis died at the scene. Sharpe was arrested the following day.

Lynchburg Deputy Commonwealth's Attorney Andrew Childress said during a bond hearing in September that an autopsy showed Davis was shot eight times and the firearm has not been recovered to match shell casings at the scene.

A witness was interviewed on scene and said he knew Davis and he was with him when Davis had an argument with another individual and Sharpe came out of a house onto the street, Childress said.

Sharpe and Davis exchanged words, Childress said in September. The witness told investigators Sharpe shot Davis and left the scene on foot with another individual.

The witness did not know Sharpe and identified him in a lineup, according to Childress.

Sharpe was granted bond on Sept. 20 after a key witness in the trial did not show up at court following a subpoena.

Sharpe, who also was charged with one count each of using a firearm in commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a felon, was due to appear in court next on Nov. 1 for a preliminary hearing.