Murder charge heads to grand jury in case of Lynchburg shooting at Salvation Army

A second-degree murder charge against a Lynchburg man accused in a city man’s fatal shooting at the Salvation Army's property on Park Avenue will advance to a grand jury, a judge ruled Thursday.

Malik Ray-Shawn McDaniel, 25, of Lynchburg, also is charged with one count each of using a firearm in commission of a felony and discharging a firearm in a public place causing injury. McDaniel was arrested following a June 28, 2022 incident that resulted in the shooting of Estevez Marez Cabell, 33, of Lynchburg.

Cabell was found shot outdoors near the Salvation Army gymnasium after Lynchburg police officers responded at 7:11 p.m. that evening. Life-saving efforts were performed on scene and Cabell was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital, where he later died from his injuries, the police department has said in a news release.

McDaniel was taken into custody the next day in the 1800 block of Georgia Avenue, according to police.

Four witnesses testified during a preliminary hearing Thursday in Lynchburg General District Court before Judge Stephanie Maddox certified the three charges to an upcoming term of the grand jury, which determines if evidence is enough to send the case to trial.

A man who said he knew Cabell for years and played basketball with him testified the two were on the phone when the witness heard gunshots. Cabell raised his voice in an upset tone toward another person on the call and said something to the effect of “Are you going to be stupid?” when the witness testified he heard the shots.

The witness testified he arrived at the Salvation Army a few minutes later and observed Cabell wounded and struggling to breathe and he tried to help him.

A woman who said she is friends with McDaniel testified she and the defendant were in a group of five people that evening who drove to the Salvation Army. She testified McDaniel saw someone, got out of the vehicle and an argument ensued when she heard shots.

McDaniel got back into the car on another street, was taken to his house nearby and the woman and her friend shortly after contacted city police, she testified.

Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Michael Pflieger played a video of the parking lot during the hearing that a city police detective testified showed McDaniel pointing the firearm in the direction of another vehicle.

The detective testified a verbal altercation appeared to be ongoing between McDaniel and Cabell. McDaniel fired up six shots at close range, the detective said in describing the video. Cabell dropped a basketball and cellphone and McDaniel fled on foot while holding the firearm, the officer testified.

D.C. Dubie, the lead investigator, testified he responded to the scene shortly after the shooting and McDaniel became a person of interest after he interviewing McDaniel’s two friends who contacted police after the incident.

Dubie said he interviewed McDaniel after reading the defendant his Miranda rights. McDaniel said Cabell had a gun on him and “that was all that mattered” when asked during the interview for more details, Dubie testified.

McDaniel during the interview said he fired six shots, four of which struck Cabell, and he stood over him, Dubie testified. Two firearms were recovered from McDaniel’s home on Georgia Avenue during the investigation and were tested for fingerprints, Dubie said.

McDaniel remains in custody pending further court proceedings.