Murder defendant in Amherst shooting denied bond

De Bruin said that prosecutor Amber Drumheller only had circumstantial evidence to show his client was at the scene. He said Sales had no prior criminal record.

Drumheller said Monday that while Sales hasn’t made any statement about the shooting, he’s made calls from jail and sent letters that’ve been turned over to law enforcement. In them, he tries to convince others to corroborate his story, sometimes offering money, has blamed another person for the shooting and has claimed he was at another person’s house when the shooting happened.

Both the person Sales blamed for the crime and the person who would’ve provided his alibi have been interviewed, Drumheller said, and haven’t backed up Sales’ statements. She also mentioned that the house he planned to move into with his brother has been condemned several times, though Sales insisted it’s been renovated.

“He is a danger to our community and he is a flight risk,” she said, pointing out that Sales’ mother, child and the mother of his child live out of state.

Garrett agreed and denied bond, noting the severity of his charges and the potential sentence he could face, which includes mandatory minimum time.