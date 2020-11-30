Murder defendant in Amherst shooting denied bond

AMHERST — A man charged with first-degree murder of a 92-year-old woman and maliciously wounding her daughter in a shooting last summer was denied his request for bond Monday.
Justin Jay Sales, 19, of Amherst, has been in jail since his July 2019 arrest. Besides murder and malicious wounding charges, he’s also facing two counts of using a firearm in a felony.
His charges date back to June 25 of last year, when Doris Puleio was found dead and Trudy Ann Goetz injured at a house on Bobwhite Road. Puleio had been shot in the torso and left arm, while Goetz suffered two piercing gunshot wounds to the torso and one that grazed her chest, prosecutors in the case said.
Shell casings at the scene led investigators back to a handgun that Sales’ girlfriend had bought for his friend, Takota Cash, in March, according to evidence presented at Sales’ court hearings thus far.
Cash testified at a hearing last year to loaning Sales the gun a week prior to the shooting for what Cash assumed would be a robbery, and getting the gun back on July 1 with four rounds left out of 15 Sales had loaded it with. Cash said Sales told him he’d fired the gun in his yard.
Sales appeared Monday in Amherst Circuit Court asking for a bond so he could live with his brother and try to get a job. Neither he nor his attorney, Scott De Bruin, asked for any specified dollar amount from Judge Michael Garrett.
Support Local Journalism
De Bruin said that prosecutor Amber Drumheller only had circumstantial evidence to show his client was at the scene. He said Sales had no prior criminal record.
Drumheller said Monday that while Sales hasn’t made any statement about the shooting, he’s made calls from jail and sent letters that’ve been turned over to law enforcement. In them, he tries to convince others to corroborate his story, sometimes offering money, has blamed another person for the shooting and has claimed he was at another person’s house when the shooting happened.
Both the person Sales blamed for the crime and the person who would’ve provided his alibi have been interviewed, Drumheller said, and haven’t backed up Sales’ statements. She also mentioned that the house he planned to move into with his brother has been condemned several times, though Sales insisted it’s been renovated.
“He is a danger to our community and he is a flight risk,” she said, pointing out that Sales’ mother, child and the mother of his child live out of state.
Garrett agreed and denied bond, noting the severity of his charges and the potential sentence he could face, which includes mandatory minimum time.
Just prior to the bond hearing, Sales withdrew a request for a new court-appointed lawyer, saying that conflicts he had with De Bruin had been resolved and “we’re on the same page now.”
Sales is scheduled for a weeklong jury trial in March, though jury trials locally have not yet been greenlit by the Virginia Supreme Court in light of the coronavirus pandemic.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.