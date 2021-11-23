New sexual assault-related lawsuit filed against Liberty University

His client’s case is a “date rape situation where the university badly fumbled,” he said. The lawsuit makes some of the same legal claims against LU as Larkin’s case, plus assault and battery claims against a student Jane Doe said raped and impregnated her. Between those two defendants, she’s demanding “not less than $1.776 million” in the case.

According to the complaint, she visited a friend’s off-campus apartment last fall under the impression he’d be hosting a group of people, but no one else showed up. The complaint states she accepted three alcoholic drinks from him, the last being a mixed drink he prepared out of her line of view.

The woman lost consciousness shortly after that third drink, and the man raped her after she regained awareness, according to the lawsuit. Bearing several bruises, she went to Lynchburg General Hospital the next day to undergo a forensic examination that preserves evidence of sexual assaults, the complaint states.

A Title IX representative from LU contacted her soon afterward, according to the lawsuit, and she told them she had been assaulted. Throughout the process, the complaint states she was reluctant to speak because of what other Jane Does have referred to as the “weaponization of the Liberty Way,” the school’s religion-based honor code.