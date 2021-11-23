New sexual assault-related lawsuit filed against Liberty University

Another Liberty University student who says her reports of being raped by another student last year were mismanaged and pushed under the rug has filed a lawsuit against the school.
Her complaint, filed Monday in federal court, is a detailed case among a storm of similar allegations that’s caused major turbulence for the Christian institution in recent months.
Still a student at LU but living elsewhere, the woman filed her lawsuit anonymously as “Jane Doe,” mirroring 12 anonymous women who are either former faculty or students and expressed similar complaints against the school in a unified lawsuit filed over the summer.
That prior Jane Doe lawsuit has been a major nexus point in students, alumni and others seeking systemic change at LU, and the school is in mediation with the attorney in that case, Jack Larkin.
A rally on campus that drew hundreds of attendees and supporters early this month prompted a direct response from the school’s board of directors, promising change to 10 unspecified institutional policies and “independent and comprehensive review of its Title IX policies and processes,” which entail how school campuses handle reports of sexual assault. Critics have remained suspect on those promises, and the school has not publicly provided any details since the promises were made Nov. 5.
Kevin Byrnes, the Northern Virginia-based attorney who filed this new lawsuit, said he is aware of the prior lawsuit and reviewed it but is not in touch with Larkin.
His client’s case is a “date rape situation where the university badly fumbled,” he said. The lawsuit makes some of the same legal claims against LU as Larkin’s case, plus assault and battery claims against a student Jane Doe said raped and impregnated her. Between those two defendants, she’s demanding “not less than $1.776 million” in the case.
According to the complaint, she visited a friend’s off-campus apartment last fall under the impression he’d be hosting a group of people, but no one else showed up. The complaint states she accepted three alcoholic drinks from him, the last being a mixed drink he prepared out of her line of view.
The woman lost consciousness shortly after that third drink, and the man raped her after she regained awareness, according to the lawsuit. Bearing several bruises, she went to Lynchburg General Hospital the next day to undergo a forensic examination that preserves evidence of sexual assaults, the complaint states.
A Title IX representative from LU contacted her soon afterward, according to the lawsuit, and she told them she had been assaulted. Throughout the process, the complaint states she was reluctant to speak because of what other Jane Does have referred to as the “weaponization of the Liberty Way,” the school’s religion-based honor code.
“Doe was aware that the University tended to focus on the behavior of the victims,” the complaint reads. “As she had consumed alcohol, Doe was concerned that she would be targeted for this infraction, but the rape would go unpunished. Her concerns proved to be well founded.”
When she met with the Title IX representative three months later and told them who’d raped her, the representative “lobbied her to pursue the informal mediation option,” the lawsuit states.
“The representative discouraged Doe from pursuing a formal complaint by advising her that if she chose that route, she would need to face [the male student] directly in the same room,” it reads.
“The University, through the Title IX representative or another agent, did not advise Doe to seek a criminal complaint or advise her that she should do so to receive additional resources or protection. The office provided written guidance which was contradicted by what was stated in meetings, creating serious confusion for what potential avenues Doe had available to her. The Title IX Office also did not explain what processes were available from other entities with sufficient clarity, [sowing] additional confusion.”
Though the woman’s statements to the Title IX representative were recorded, those recordings weren’t provided to her, according to the complaint.
Last spring, the Title IX office sent her and her alleged assailant an email about the claims “without Doe’s knowledge or consent,” then told her she could only seek recourse through the “Liberty way,” she claims.
Her pregnancy ended in a miscarriage, the lawsuit states.
The man she identified as her assailant was not criminally charged in Virginia, court records show, and his name doesn’t appear in a search of federal court records available online. The lawsuit states he graduated last spring “without blemish.”
Reached Tuesday, an LU spokesperson said the school can’t comment on any specific claims in the lawsuit.
“Liberty University believes its Title IX procedures and policies are fully compliant with those laws and regulations,” the emailed statement reads. “Nonetheless, the university is conducting an independent review to determine if any of these policies or procedures need to be modified.”
Questions about the progress on the promised review and modification of policies and any firms LU might be consulting for them were left unanswered.
“Almost every step along the way, the institutions that were supposed to help failed here,” Byrnes said of his client’s case.