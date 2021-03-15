No additional jail time for Lynchburg man on sawed-off shotgun charge

A Lynchburg man pleaded guilty Monday to possessing a sawed-off shotgun from a 2019 search of his apartment that prosecutors said uncovered illegal firearms and drugs.

Charles Jacob Floyd, 28, also was charged with possessing a machine gun for an aggressive purpose, failing to properly register a machine gun and manufacturing marijuana not for his own use, but those charges were dropped in Lynchburg Circuit Court as part of a plea agreement.

The managers of Floyd’s rental property were conducting an annual inspection on his residence on July 29, 2019 when he was absent, according to evidence read by Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jennifer Bennett. When they saw marijuana plants growing inside, she said they backed out and called police.

Along with the plants, officers found a number of firearms, she said, some legal and some that rendered him subject to criminal charges. In previous hearings, another prosecutor said Floyd had a silencer attached to one rifle and a bump stock, which became illegal across the U.S. in March 2019, on another.