No additional jail time for Lynchburg man on sawed-off shotgun charge

A Lynchburg man pleaded guilty Monday to possessing a sawed-off shotgun from a 2019 search of his apartment that prosecutors said uncovered illegal firearms and drugs.
Charles Jacob Floyd, 28, also was charged with possessing a machine gun for an aggressive purpose, failing to properly register a machine gun and manufacturing marijuana not for his own use, but those charges were dropped in Lynchburg Circuit Court as part of a plea agreement.
The managers of Floyd’s rental property were conducting an annual inspection on his residence on July 29, 2019 when he was absent, according to evidence read by Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jennifer Bennett. When they saw marijuana plants growing inside, she said they backed out and called police.
Along with the plants, officers found a number of firearms, she said, some legal and some that rendered him subject to criminal charges. In previous hearings, another prosecutor said Floyd had a silencer attached to one rifle and a bump stock, which became illegal across the U.S. in March 2019, on another.
Joseph Sanzone, Floyd’s attorney, said some of the firearms in his client’s possession could be held under legal circumstances or illegal circumstances. An attorney previously representing Floyd had said one weapon was alleged to be unregistered and another was alleged to be “nonconforming … in some way.”
Sanzone also pointed out that marijuana laws in Virginia are changing, with the General Assembly passing a legalization bill this year that, if signed by the governor, would go into effect in 2024 and allow four plants per household.
Floyd was a sergeant with the Army National Guard at the time of his arrest, and his Jeep was searched soon afterward where it was parked at the recruiting office near Leesville Road. Search warrants indicated drug paraphernalia was found inside.
Reached Monday, Virginia National Guard spokesperson Cotton Puryear said he was checking on Floyd’s status with the National Guard, since any administrative action would follow the final outcome of a criminal case among personnel.
Bennett said the agreed-upon range of sentencing for all Floyd’s initial charges was anywhere from one day to six months in jail and he’d already served close to three months while awaiting trial. She asked for the weapons involved to be destroyed, which Sanzone agreed to.
Floyd told Lynchburg Circuit Judge Fred Watson his life was on an upswing, having almost finished vocational school and having recently started a new job.
On the sawed-off shotgun charge, Watson suspended a five-year sentence after the 84 days Floyd's already spent in jail, and ordered him to be on two years of probation.