No charges sought from Lynchburg jail booking where inmate claimed abuse

Johnson then pulled him into a controlled hold while unlocking the other handcuff, her report continues, noting that a dangling handcuff can be used as a weapon. Once Williams was uncuffed and the officers left the cell, Harrison said he held his shirt to his face, asked to see the jail’s nurse for a broken nose and broken tooth, but wouldn’t uncover his face to show the officers his injuries.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Williams began kicking the door and threatened to kill staff at the jail when he was released,” Harrison wrote.

He then started trying to pull at and hit the sprinkler in his cell, which officers told him to stop doing or else be sprayed with pepper spray, according to Harrison. When Williams refused, officers pepper sprayed him through the tray slot in the cell door, then eventually put him in a restraint chair.

Williams spoke with LPD the next day and told them Johnson punched him repeatedly and grabbed his hair to slam his face into the concrete three times, the report states. At the time, he had a “swollen nose and lips, a broken off left front tooth, and redness to his forehead,” and his stories of what happened changed slightly.