No charges sought from Lynchburg jail booking where inmate claimed abuse

After an investigation, the Lynchburg Commonwealth's Attorney has determined no charges will be sought against jail officers accused of assaulting a man while booking him at the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center last month.
Carroll Williams said a corrections officer punched him and slammed his face into the jail’s concrete floor after he became upset and refused to comply with the intake process, according to a report on the incident compiled by Lynchburg Commonwealth’s Attorney Bethany Harrison that she released Monday.
Harrison formed the report from interviews, police and jail reports, “body worn camera footage leading up [to] the event,” photographs of Williams and records.
Members of Williams' family could not be reached for comment.
Williams was arrested after 1 a.m. Feb. 12 once officers with the Lynchburg Police Department responded to a domestic assault call and found through interviews that Williams was the predominant aggressor, the report states. When a magistrate at the Lynchburg jail decided Williams should be held without bond, he started to cry, then ignored commands to walk down a short hallway to inmate intake and fell to the ground.
Harrison's report then details a struggle in getting Williams to intake that was captured on a body-worn camera an LPD officer was wearing. Jail officers first verbally encouraged him to walk to intake, then dragged him there as he tensed up and struggled against him. When the officers sat him in a chair outside intake, she wrote, Williams started screaming and cursing at them.
Williams continued to struggle against the officers, Harrison wrote, at one point pressing his feet against a door frame as the officers held him by the arms and tried to walk him to a cell. Once forced into a holding cell for drunken inmates, Williams refused repeated commands to take off his shoes.
By the time officers resorted to removing Williams’ shoes, there were six officers in the cell restraining him, according to Harrison’s report. He continued to struggle, kicking his knees up and repeatedly telling the officers not to touch him, so the officers then took him to the ground to remove his shoes.
Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority Cpl. William Johnson then arrived at the cell and ordered the officers to roll Williams onto his stomach, Harrison wrote. Multiple officers were continuing to restrain him as the LPD officer left the cell.
Jail officers interviewed after the incident said Williams continued to struggle after the police officer left, the report continues. After one jail officer unlocked one of Williams’ handcuffs, Williams trapped the arm of one officer underneath him and didn’t release the officer when commanded to.
“Cpl. Johnson then struck Williams with an open hand in Williams’ upper ribs in the armpit/pectoral region two times,” Harrison wrote, after which the other officer’s arm was freed.
Johnson then pulled him into a controlled hold while unlocking the other handcuff, her report continues, noting that a dangling handcuff can be used as a weapon. Once Williams was uncuffed and the officers left the cell, Harrison said he held his shirt to his face, asked to see the jail’s nurse for a broken nose and broken tooth, but wouldn’t uncover his face to show the officers his injuries.
“Williams began kicking the door and threatened to kill staff at the jail when he was released,” Harrison wrote.
He then started trying to pull at and hit the sprinkler in his cell, which officers told him to stop doing or else be sprayed with pepper spray, according to Harrison. When Williams refused, officers pepper sprayed him through the tray slot in the cell door, then eventually put him in a restraint chair.
Williams spoke with LPD the next day and told them Johnson punched him repeatedly and grabbed his hair to slam his face into the concrete three times, the report states. At the time, he had a “swollen nose and lips, a broken off left front tooth, and redness to his forehead,” and his stories of what happened changed slightly.
Johnson was put on paid administrative leave that day and that status was lifted Monday after Harrison released her report, according to regional jail administrator Joshua Salmon. No other officer was put on leave, and Williams was transferred without incident to the Bedford Adult Detention Center.
"Any accusations of criminal behavior by our staff will be thoroughly investigated by our internal affairs team, along with the local law enforcement agency," he wrote in an email.
Harrison wrote Williams gave more inconsistent statements when she interviewed him about a month later, including how much he had been drinking the night he was arrested — at first saying he had five to six shots of liquor and later reducing it to one. His account of what happened didn’t match the body-worn camera footage.
An X-ray revealed Williams’ nose was not broken, Harrison said, and medical records indicated he’d recently received dental work for his front left tooth that was previously chipped. The repair he received runs the risk of cracking if a patient bites into a hard substance.
Harrison stated in her report that she didn’t find the officers used excessive force on Williams. She wrote:
“These uses of force were limited to achieving specific objectives to secure Williams into a holding cell and/or to secure the safety of other officers on scene. Force was only applied after numerous attempts to talk to Williams and obtain his voluntary compliance. Williams not only verbally resisted attempts to lawfully place him into the holding cell, remove his shoes, and remove the handcuffs, he physically resisted the officers throughout the process.
“I find that the use of force to obtain Williams’ compliance when he attempted to damage the sprinkler system was not excessive. In that instance Williams was given a warning and told what actions would be taken if he did not calm down and comply. Given the nature of the physical struggle the officers had with Williams earlier, that he was attempting to damage a fire safety system, and his continued aggressive behavior and threats, this use of force in order to protect the safety of the other inmates and the COs was not excessive.”
In response to Williams’ claims, Harrison said his inconsistent statements damaged his credibility as the only witness describing any abuse and she “cannot rely on injury alone to prove a criminal act.” Based on the facts she found, she said she couldn’t rule out that the injuries were accidental.
Jail records indicate Williams was released on $5,000 bond Feb. 25.
Harrison said her investigation into the incident is closed, but she would reopen it to consider any new evidence that backs up his claims. Her decision “does not preclude Williams from seeking civil remedies if he so chooses.”