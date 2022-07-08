North Carolina man charged in homicide of Rustburg man

A North Carolina man was arrested in connection with the death of a Rustburg man who was found shot Tuesday in a church parking lot, authorities said Thursday night.

Michael Cerillo, 52, of Lexington, North Carolina, is charged with second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and use of a firearm by a felon, according to a news release from the Campbell County Sheriff's Office.

Cerillo was taken into custody at his home by the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina without incident, and he is jailed without bond while awaiting extradition.

The shooting victim, Robert William Staton, 33, was located after Campbell County deputies responded at about 12:54 p.m. Tuesday to the entrance of the parking lot of St. Paul’s Baptist Church on Brookneal Highway.

Staton was lying on the ground in front of his vehicle, suffering from a gunshot wound. Life-saving efforts at the scene were unsuccessful, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone who may have information about this incident to please contact Investigator L.T. Guthrie at (434) 332-9580.

Citizens also may call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900, or leave tips online through the P3 app on mobile devices.