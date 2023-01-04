North Carolina man indicted on murder charge in Forest woman's death

BEDFORD — A grand jury on Tuesday indicted a North Carolina man on a first-degree murder charge in connection with a Forest woman's October death.

Trenton David Mills Frye, 28, of Greensboro, is accused in the killing of Katlyn Lyon Montgomery. Frye appeared via video Wednesday in Bedford General District Court in what was scheduled to be a preliminary hearing on a second-degree murder charge.

No evidence was presented in Bedford General District Court on Wednesday. Bedford Commonwealth's Attorney Wes Nance told Judge Randy Krantz of the grand jury direct indictment of the higher murder charge coming the previous day and dropped the second-degree murder count.

Attorney Joseph Sanzone is representing Frye, who has been in custody at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority since his Nov. 30 extradition to Virginia from North Carolina. A trial date is scheduled to be set March 7, according to online court records.

Search warrant affidavits filed Oct. 17 in Bedford Circuit Court state law enforcement, in the course of investigating the death of Montgomery, 28, became aware she recently was in a relationship with Frye. Montgomery was found unresponsive in an apartment at 1060 Madison View Drive in Forest on Oct. 7, and Lynchburg General Hospital physicians noted markings on her neck consistent with being strangled, according to search warrant documents.

Investigators executed a search warrant on the residence and located phone charging cords wrapped up in a blanket on the bed, according to court documents. Law enforcement assessed the cords appeared to be the same size as the markings on Montgomery’s neck.

Montgomery died Oct. 8, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office has said. Her body was taken to the medical examiner’s office in Roanoke for an autopsy by Dr. Amy Tharp, who advised strangulation could not be ruled out as a cause, according to court documents.

Investigators learned Montgomery had recently ended the relationship with Frye and the two were arguing through text message exchanges the night of Oct. 6 and into the early morning of Oct. 7, search warrant documents state.

Frye denied having knowledge of where Montgomery was residing when contacted in North Carolina by Bedford investigators and, on Oct. 13, law enforcement received data from Frye’s cellphone that showed it transmitted to a tower at Ashwood Park Road in Forest at 10:19 p.m. Oct. 6, about a mile from Montgomery’s apartment, search warrant documents state.

On Oct. 13, investigators interviewed Frye’s employer, who advised Frye did not work the night of Oct. 6 or Oct. 7, according to court documents. Frye was identified as a suspect through a joint investigation between the sheriff’s office and the FBI and was taken into custody without incident Oct. 20 in Greensboro, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office has said.