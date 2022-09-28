 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story breaking

Old Forest Road store robbed, police seek suspect

Suspect

Police released this image of a suspect in connection with an investigation into an armed robbery Tuesday night at Kwik Stop on Old Forest Road.

 Provided photo

Lynchburg police are searching for a suspect after an armed robbery Tuesday night at Kwik Stop on Old Forest Road.

At 11:50 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to 1905 Old Forest Road for a report of an armed robbery, the Lynchburg Police Department said in a news release.

A man entered the store, showed a handgun and got an undisclosed amount of money from the business before running away.

Police said the suspect is a Black man who wore black pants, black shoes, a black hooded sweatshirt and a surgical mask covering his face.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to call Detective Scott at (434) 455-6174 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

— From staff reports

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Pneumonia-killing microbots cure disease in new study

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert