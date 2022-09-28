Old Forest Road store robbed, police seek suspect

Lynchburg police are searching for a suspect after an armed robbery Tuesday night at Kwik Stop on Old Forest Road.

At 11:50 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to 1905 Old Forest Road for a report of an armed robbery, the Lynchburg Police Department said in a news release.

A man entered the store, showed a handgun and got an undisclosed amount of money from the business before running away.

Police said the suspect is a Black man who wore black pants, black shoes, a black hooded sweatshirt and a surgical mask covering his face.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to call Detective Scott at (434) 455-6174 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.