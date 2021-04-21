 Skip to main content
2021-04-21

One charged with murder after Lynchburg shooting
One charged with murder after Lynchburg shooting

Ja'Quan Quintez Miller

Ja'Quan Quintez Miller

 Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority

A Lynchburg man was arrested after a fatal shooting Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Ja'Quan Quintez Miller, 25, is charged with second-degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, reckless handling of a firearm, and indecent exposure, the Lynchburg Police Department said in a news release.

Police officers responded at 4:02 p.m. Tuesday to the James Crossing apartments on Greenfield Drive, where they found Scottie Jerome Humbles, 47, of Lynchburg with a gunshot wound, LPD said.

Humbles died after being taken to Lynchburg General Hospital.

After officers arrived on scene, Miller was found after a search that lasted about 30 minutes, LPD said.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective Davis at (434) 455-6166 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

