One in custody following shooting in Lynchburg's Dearington area

One man has been taken into police custody after a Wednesday-morning shooting in the Dearington neighborhood that landed another man in the hospital.
Officers responded at 9:12 a.m. to the 300 block of Chambers Street for a report of a shooting and found a man with a serious gunshot wound, according to a news release from the Lynchburg Police Department.
He was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital, and another man was taken into custody nearby a few minutes afterward, the release states. Police didn't release either man's name or state whether the one in custody was charged with anything.
Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call (434) 455-6161, call Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900, enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app. Anyone with security camera footage from the area is asked to call (434) 455-6065, share it through Crime Stoppers or though the Neighbors portal.