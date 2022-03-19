 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One person dead, four hospitalized in Amherst County shooting

A person is dead and four others are hospitalized from injuries in connection with a shooting in Madison Heights, the Amherst County Sheriff's Office said early Saturday. 

According to a post on its official Facebook page, the Amherst County Sheriff's Office was notified of a shooting at 351 Old Wright Shop Road at approximately 1:47 a.m. Saturday. Deputies and emergency medical services personnel arrived and located a young female suffering from a gunshot wound. 

She was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff's office also received information that four people were at Lynchburg General Hospital suffering from gunshot wounds from the same location. 

The sheriff's office said it will release more information at a later time on the incident under investigation. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call (434) 946-9300.  

