One person injured in Lynchburg shooting

The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a malicious wounding that occurred Thursday night in the 1800 block of Broadway Street, according to a news release from the department.

At 9:53 p.m., police were called for reports of shots fired. While officers were responding to the scene, a 911 caller indicated it appeared one man had been shot, police said.

The initial investigation indicates the adult male victim was standing outside of his residence when shots were fired, police said. The victim was hit numerous times. He was treated by medics and then taken to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatments of injuries, police said.

Police said there is no suspect at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Hall at (434) 455-6155 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.