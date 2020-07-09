One person shot in Lynchburg after fight
Lynchburg police were on scene at the intersection of 5th and Madison streets after a person was shot Thursday morning.

Police said they separated two men who had been fighting and discovered one had a gunshot wound, which police described as non-life-threatening. He was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital.

The other man, a 28-year-old from Lynchburg, was charged with reckless handling of a firearm.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to contact Det. Stevenson at (434) 455-6116 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

 

