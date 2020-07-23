One person shot in Lynchburg, police seek suspect

One person was shot overnight in Lynchburg, and police are seeking a suspect.

At 12:37 a.m. Thursday, officers went to the 800 block of Cabell Street on a report of a malicious wounding. A shooting victim was taken to the hospital and is in serious condition, the Lynchburg Police Department said in a news release.

Police are looking for a suspect described as a thin black man, about 5-feet-10-inches tall, wearing glasses, blue jeans, a gray-and-white T-shirt, and who fled the scene in an off-road sport bicycle.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to contact Detective Campbell at (434) 485-7267 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

Reach Busse at (434) 385-5534.

