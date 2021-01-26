Pandemic pushes back capital murder trial for man accused in Lynchburg teen's slaying

Wood’s mangled body was found off of Roaring Run Road by a passing driver the night of March 27, 2017, prompting in-depth investigations that crossed state and national lines and marked the first time Central Virginia has seen such a high-stakes crime attributable to the gang.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Chris Kowalczuk, one of two attorneys representing Coreas-Ventura, argued Tuesday for a trial starting in February 2022. He counted several hurdles to building his client’s case imposed by the coronavirus pandemic, including a travel ban to El Salvador, where Coreas-Ventura grew up and where his team would collect vital mitigation evidence, and a lockdown in transfers from federal prisons, where witnesses in his case are being held.

Bedford Commonwealth’s Attorney Wes Nance objected to the continuance, saying the availability of vital witnesses to testify in the case will be jeopardized the longer it drags on. He said Coreas-Ventura’s team has been available to him well before the pandemic, having been appointed both a mitigation expert and investigator in June 2017 and both a bilingual mitigation expert and local investigator in El Salvador in February 2020.

“We’ve found new ways to do our job” during the pandemic, Nance argued.